We may be a small country but that doesn't give us license to bully - says Mohamed Muizzu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Maldives President Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China. Muizzu has said that even though we are small, no one has the license to threaten them. While speaking on India, Maldivian President Muizzu was on a 5-day visit to China, but as soon as he returned home, he started attacking at India. He said that Maldives may be a small country but that does not give license to threaten anyone. Taking aim at India, Muizzu said that the Indian Ocean is not the property of any particular country.

