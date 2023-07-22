trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639047
Weather Alert: Trouble in the mountains, rain and flood created havoc in the plains!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
In most of the states of the country, there has been an outcry due to rain. Flood situation has arisen from the mountains to the plains. Himachal has recorded heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert.
