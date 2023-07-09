trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633102
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Weather News: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
play icon11:50
Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada
play icon1:54
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada
Heavy police deployed in Midnapur after violence in Bengal
play icon3:59
 Heavy police deployed in Midnapur after violence in Bengal
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
play icon16:55
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
play icon1:46
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
play icon11:50
Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada
play icon1:54
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada
Heavy police deployed in Midnapur after violence in Bengal
play icon3:59
Heavy police deployed in Midnapur after violence in Bengal
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
play icon16:55
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
play icon1:46
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
heavy rain himachal,himachal flood,himachal flood 2023,himachal rain news today,Badhir News,weather news today,weather news delhi,Heavy Rain in Delhi,delhi heavy rain,Delhi rain,heavy rain in delhi ncr,Rain In Delhi,Delhi NCR rain,delhi rain news,Delhi rains,delhi rain today,heavy rains delhi,Delhi Weather,rains in Delhi,rains in delhi ncr,Delhi NCR weather,Delhi News,Delhi,Delhi rain alert,heavy rain,Delhi Weather Update,Weather in Delhi,