trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636291
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Weather Report: The danger is not over yet! Heavy rain expected in 20 states

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
It is raining heavily from the mountains to the plains. The Meteorological Department has now issued a high alert for the next 24 hours. There are chances of heavy rains in 20 states of India.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
play icon15:21
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
play icon5:10
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's big action plan in Rajasthan, attack on Congress on the condition of the poor
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
play icon15:21
Uttarakhand Rain Alert: Roads closed after landslide, rain alert, Badrinath National Highway closed
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
play icon13:16
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
play icon11:0
Red Fort gets little relief from flood
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
play icon6:16
NDA extension creates tension in mind of opposition ahead of 2024 Elections
Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,heavy rainfall in india,heavy rainfall in North India,heavy rains in north india,heavy rain in delhi today,india heavy rains,flood in north india,rains in Delhi,Rainfall in India,heavy rain in india,Monsoon in India,why so much rain in north india,heavy rain in delhi ncr,Heavy rains in India,india annual rains cause heavy flooding,North India rain,North India,North India Rains,heavy rain alert in india,