Weather Update: 'Hurray' of rain in Himachal to Uttarakhand, crocodile enters residential area

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Monsoon is wreaking havoc this time. During the monsoon, heavy rains from the hilly areas to the plains have created flood-like conditions. From Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh to Punjab and Haryana, people are facing the weather. The inundation of water has badly affected life in Himachal. On the other hand, waterlogging in Delhi and the rising water level of Yamuna has put people's lives on hold.
