Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka, Severe Heatwave In Bihar

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka while heatwave conditions will continue in UP and Bihar. Watch the full video...

