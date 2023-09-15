trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662581
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Former BCCI president and India Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Madrid on September 14. On the same day, West Bengal CM held a meeting with Liga Officials which also included the former Indian Cricket team. The meeting was held to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the game of football in West Bengal.
