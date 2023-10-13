trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674843
West Bengal: Durga Puja Pandal Built In Kolkata Centered On Menstrual Hygiene

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
A puja committee in Kolkata has made a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme of menstrual hygiene. The name of the theme is “Ritumati”, which means menstruating woman.
