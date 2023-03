videoDetails

West Bengal Governor asks CM Mamata Banerjee to submit report on Howrah violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Howrah violence. Mamta Banerjee said that action will be taken against the culprits. The Governor of West Bengal has also sought a report from CM Mamata regarding the Howrah violence.