West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A day after assuring "effective and corrective action" on violence ahead of the civic body polls, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose today visited violence affected Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas district. Bhangar witnessed massive violence yesterday, with two feared dead, on the last day of the nominations for panchayat polls.

