West Bengal TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
TMC leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. TMC leader was identified as Saifuddin Laskar. The situation is tense in West Bengal after the murder of Saifuddin Laskar.
