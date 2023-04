videoDetails

West Bengal Violence: CM Mamata Banerjee made serious allegations against BJP on Bengal riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a very serious allegation against the BJP. CM Mamta said that BJP invites people from outside to create riots in Bengal. So there he further said that riot is not the culture of Bengal.