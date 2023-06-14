NewsVideos
videoDetails

Western Railway cancels around 95 Trains amid Biparjoy scare

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Biporjoy is moving fast towards Gujarat. This cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea has taken a dangerous form, which is likely to reach Kutch and Saurashtra coast by June 15, warning that the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Gujarat.

All Videos

Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
6:55
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
Meta Introduces
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs | Zee News English
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents
1:42
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents
Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach
16:50
Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Meeting With CPI Leader D Raja
5:32
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Meeting With CPI Leader D Raja

Trending Videos

6:55
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs | Zee News English
1:42
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents
16:50
Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach
5:32
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Meeting With CPI Leader D Raja
cyclone in pakistan today,Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone in arabian sea,Cyclone In Gujarat,cyclone biparjoy landfall,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy route,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy live update,cyclone biparjoy alert,Zee News live,biparjoy cyclone in gujarat,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,biporjoy cyclone live location,Zee News,Pakistan news,