WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh makes big statement on wrestlers, 'I will be punished if I am wrong'

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Wrestlers Protest: Taking strong action against the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the Delhi Police removed the protesters' tents from the venue. Along with this, FIR was also lodged against many wrestlers. Meanwhile, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's big statement has come to the fore regarding wrestlers shedding their medals in the Ganga. He said, 'If I am wrong then I will be punished'. Full statement of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in this report.

