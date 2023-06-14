NewsVideos
WFI Election Dates Announced, to be held on 6th July

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
The date for the election of Kushti Sang has been announced. Wrestling Federation will be elected on coming 6th July. In which people will be elected from the post of WFI president to executive posts. The final list of candidates will be released on July 2 and voting will be done on July 6.

