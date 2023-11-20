trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690476
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What are the issues of the people of Kota?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Election excitement has increased in Kota, Rajasthan regarding the assembly elections. Zee News reached Kota to know the election mood and know what are the issues of the people of Kota.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
Play Icon0:40
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
Play Icon9:31
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Play Icon7:43
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Play Icon2:28
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
Play Icon28:17
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!

Trending Videos

Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
play icon0:40
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
play icon9:31
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
play icon7:43
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
play icon2:28
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
play icon28:17
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
kota rajasthan news,Kota,Kota factory,Baat Pate Ki,Rajasthan Election 2023,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Rajasthan Election,rajasthan chunav 2023,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,rajasthan election 2023 opinion poll,rajasthan election news,mission rajasthan 2023,Rajasthan news,rajasthan election date 2023,bjp vs congress in rajasthan,rajasthan vidhan election 2023,exit poll rajasthan election 2023,Rajasthan Elections 2023,Rajasthan elections,