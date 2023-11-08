trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685948
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is facing intense criticism over his extremely derogatory remarks on women and their role in population control. The PM, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, also slammed the INDIA alliance leaders for maintaining a stoic silence on the issue and not condemning Kumar's distasteful remarks. Without directly naming Nitish, PM Modi said, "A big leader of the INDI alliance, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan,' used indecent language for women inside the Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single word against it. People who think like this about women, can they do anything good for you?..."
