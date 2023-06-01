NewsVideos
What did Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel say on the International Ramayana Festival?

Jun 01, 2023
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel thanked all the officers on the occasion of International Ramayana Festival. Along with this, he also thanked the artists who came to Raigarh from Cambodia and Indonesia.

