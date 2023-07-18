trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637152
What did Mamata Banerjee say after the meeting?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Opposition Meeting Live: On the joint meeting of the opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said, 'This is a good, meaningful meeting. Constructive decisions will be taken. The result after the discussion that took place today can be right for the people of this country.
