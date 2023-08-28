trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654580
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Owaisi on Nuh Shobha Yatra: Asaduddin Owaisi posted, 'VHP Shobha Yatra is threatening to go against the orders of BJP government of Haryana. Before the Nuh violence, the government knew that Muslims would be targeted under the garb of the yatra.
