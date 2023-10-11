trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673645
What happened so far in the Israel Hamas war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: There is continuous bombing between Israel and Hamas. More than 900 Israeli citizens have died in the war against Hamas. So, 38 foreign citizens have also been killed in this war. 687 people of Palestine have died.
