What is 5G? Interesting things about the 5G spectrum

With the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to conduct a spectrum auction of 5G technology, India is soon to get a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services, which is likely to be 10 times faster than 4G.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

