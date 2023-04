videoDetails

'What is happening in the country, how the murder took place in police custody'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has besieged the central government over the Atiq-Ashraf murder. CM Mamta said what is happening in the country, how the murder took place in the police custody.