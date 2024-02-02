trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717005
'What is happening reminds us of the British era...',says Saifullah Rahmani

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update News: All India Muslim Personal Law Board Chairman Khalid Saifullah Rahmani held a press conference. He gave a big statement on the Gyanvapi case. He said that what is happening on this whole matter is shocking and shocking. He said that the kind of situation that is developing reminds us of the British era.

