What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
A case of money laundering has been registered against Elvish Yadav alias Siddharth Yadav. A case registered against him on November 2, 2023 has been made the basis of this case. ED is preparing to interrogate Elvish on the matter.

