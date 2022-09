What is NavIC? How will it change home-grown navigation system?

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system. Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), also called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is considered on par with US-based GPS, Russia's Glonass and Galileo developed by Europe