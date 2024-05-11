Advertisement
What is Samajwadi Party new strategy in Uttar Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Rajneeti : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav have once again come together amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024 . Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are also seen holding joint rallies together in Uttar Pradesh. The question arises that what is the new strategy of SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh? Is Akhilesh Yadav coming out of the attachment of 'MY'? Watch our special program 'Rajneeti'

