trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
This month the Cricket World Cup has ended in India and a unique World Cup has been organized in Japan. But this World Cup is a little different from the World Cups of other sports. There are many big tournaments all over the world, from Cricket, Football, Hockey to Chess, but the World Cup organized in Japan has a garbage collection competition. SpoGomi World Cup was organized in Japan. The name of this event is made up of the words 'Sport' and 'Gomi'. Which is used for garbage in Japan. Teams from 21 countries participated in this unique tournament.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
Play Icon1:33
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
How Rat-hole Miners Become
Play Icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
Play Icon1:11
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Play Icon1:23
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Play Icon21:2
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement

Trending Videos

“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
play icon1:33
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
How Rat-hole Miners Become
play icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
play icon1:11
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Finally Hitched Together In Manipur Wedding Rituals
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
play icon1:23
CBFC Orders To Remove Intimate Scenes, Replaced Words And Dialogue Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
play icon21:2
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
spogomi world cup,World Cup,spogomi world cup 2023,spogomi,japan garbage picking world cup,japans garbage picking world cup,Japan,live spogomi world cup,japan world cup,spogomi world cup 2023 thailand stage,cpogomi worlc cup 2023,garbage picking world cup,japan garbage world cup,