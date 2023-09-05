trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658355
What is the problem with the opposition on renaming INDIA as Bharat?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to bring a resolution to change the official name of India to 'Bharat' during the special session of Parliament to be held from September 18-22. Several BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday came out in support of renaming the country to 'Bharat'.
