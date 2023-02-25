NewsVideos
What is Xylazine? The ‘Zombie-drug’ that is causing mayhem in US | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
What is Xylazine? The ‘Zombie-drug’ that is causing mayhem in US | Zee News English A new medicine, called Xylazine, or “tranq” has unleashed havoc in cities across the US by causing deadly symptoms including skin rotting. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the nation licenced this "zombie drug" for use in veterinary medicine. It was also used to cut heroin, but most recently, it was found in fentanyl and other illegal substances, according to the New York Post.

