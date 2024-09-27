videoDetails

What is Yogi Government's new plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Yogi's force is not stopping at all. It is hunting criminals at the speed of a bullet. Earlier, the bullet train was running against the mafia and rapists. Now it is after the robbers as well. Yogi's police has made the robbers of the former MLA's wife a sinner and now the chain snatchers are losing their peace. 'योगी फोर्स' का नया शिकार Yogi's power is unstoppable योगी की फोर्स रुकने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है। बुलेट की रफ्तार से अपराधियों का शिकार कर रही है। पहले तो माफिया और दुष्कर्मियों के खिलाफ बुलेट ट्रेन दौड़ रही थी। अब तो लुटेरों के भी पीछे पड़ चुकी है। पूर्व विधायक की पत्नी से लूट करने वालों को भी योगी की पुलिस ने लगड़ा बना दिया है और चेन लूटने वालों का चैन अब लुट रहा है। Yogi's force is not stopping at all. It is hunting criminals at the speed of a bullet. Earlier, the bullet train was running against the mafia and rapists. Now it is after the robbers as well. Yogi's police has made the robbers of the former MLA's wife a sinner and now the chain snatchers are losing their peace.