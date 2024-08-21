videoDetails

What’s behind the Bharat Bandh today?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

The effect of Bharat Bandh was seen in Patna, Bihar, there was a huge uproar. Police resorted to lathicharge. Dalit organizations announced Bharat Bandh regarding SC-ST reservation. Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced 'Bharat Bandh' today. This 'Bharat Bandh' has been called in protest against the recent decision of the Supreme Court on SC/ST reservation. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has supported the 'Bharat Bandh'. Lalu Yadav's party RJD supported the 'Bharat Bandh'.