What To Expect From The Most Anticipated Apple's iPhone 15; Ahead Of It's Launch

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
The premium iPhone 15 models are expected to include some significant modifications when Apple unveils its newest line of gadgets this autumn. Since 2012, the business has only utilized its exclusive Lightning charger for iPhones, however the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will support USB-C charging.

