WhatsApp is planning to roll out picture-in-picture mode, users can multi-task on a video call

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp which has been rolling out a series of features with its recent updates is now planning to roll out picture-in-picture for its users. WhatsApp is planning to roll out picture-in-picture mode, users can multi-task on a video call