NewsVideos
videoDetails

Whatsapp testing new feature, users can send images in Original Quality | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Whatsapp testing new feature, users can send images in Original Quality | Zee News English WhatsApp recently released a new feature which allows users to send photos in their original quality. The feature is available to Android and iOS users and allows sending images in 'Best Quality' or compressed format to save data. While the ability to select the photo quality is certainly one of the most awaited features, the platform has still not released it for all its users. WhatsApp desktop users are still missing out on this feature, but not for long.

All Videos

Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
13:35
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
4:6
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
13:35
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
4:6
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English
Technology Videos,