| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Whatsapp testing new feature, users can send images in Original Quality | Zee News English WhatsApp recently released a new feature which allows users to send photos in their original quality. The feature is available to Android and iOS users and allows sending images in 'Best Quality' or compressed format to save data. While the ability to select the photo quality is certainly one of the most awaited features, the platform has still not released it for all its users. WhatsApp desktop users are still missing out on this feature, but not for long.