WhatsApp Update: User Can Use Same Account On Multiple Devices; What Is It And How Will It Work?

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

WhatsApp Update: User Can Use Same Account On Multiple Devices; What Is It And How Will It Work? WhatsApp has now announced to let users run the same account on multiple phones in order to improving its multi-device offering. Therefore, you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.