When American singer Mary Millben touched PM Modi's feet after singing Jana Gana Mana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
PM Modi USA Visit: American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben Indian national anthem touched the feet of PM Modi. Whose video is going viral on social media.

