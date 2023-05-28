NewsVideos
“When India moves forward, world moves forward…,” PM Modi eulogises new Parliament building

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament on May 28. While speaking, he said that when India moves forward, then the world moves forward. Furthermore, he added that the new parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India.

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
