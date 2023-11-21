trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690756
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
India had to face defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup final. After the defeat, PM Modi met Team India and encouraged them. During this, he was seen meeting Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shami, KL Rahul and many famous cricketers.
