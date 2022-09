Kerala HC expresses displeasure over boards, and flags erected by Congress for the Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 01:22 AM IST

An Amicus Curie brought this to the notice of the Kerala High Court that a "particular political party while conducting procession across Kerala, had illegally erected large numbers of boards, banners, flags and others.” along the National Highway. This was said about Congress. Here’s what the Court said in response.