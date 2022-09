When PM Modi called foreign minister S. Jaishankar at midnight and asked him this

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 01:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled past midnight after an Indian consulate in an Afghan city came under attack some years ago, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar shared at an event in New York on Thursday. "Jaage ho (are you awake)?," was his first question, Mr Jaishankar said as he praised PM Modi's leadership.