When will Kolkata Lady Doctor get Justice?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

To The Point: Mamata Banerjee's statement blaming Ram-Left for the brutality on the doctor's daughter and then vandalism in the hospital has raised the political temperature further, due to which there will be protests from Bengal to Delhi today... which includes BJP and Left as well. Indian Medical Association has also announced a strike on the 17th, while Kolkata police has arrested 19 people... CBI has also come into full action... CBI has recorded the statement of fellow doctors in the Kolkata brutality case... but the way Mamata Banerjee has held Ram-Left responsible for the vandalism, the question is whether the help of Left-Ram is being taken to cover up the failure of the police? The vandalism in the hospital was a big conspiracy to tamper with the evidence... TO THE POINT will debate on this today.