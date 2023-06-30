trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629119
When will the violence stop in Manipur? More than 100 people have died in violence so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. So far more than 100 people have died in the violence. Suddenly violence has erupted amid Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur. The police also released tear gas shells to control the crowd. However, in the meantime, Rahul reached the relief camps to meet the victims.
