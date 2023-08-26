trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654012
Which new challenge did the PM give to the scientists? Salute to the 'August Revolution' in space

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi met scientists in Bengaluru. During this, PM Modi greeted the ISRO chief by patting his back. Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi raised the question as to how PM Modi named this place Shivshakti. Rashid Alvi said that Modi is not the owner of that place on the moon. The Congress leader said that after this renaming, the world will now laugh at us.
