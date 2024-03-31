Advertisement
Who calls Mukhtar Ansari the Messiah?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest today. Due to the huge crowd gathered on this occasion, a video also went viral where Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari argued with Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhouri. After brother Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest, Afzal Ansari claimed that Mukhtar was poisoned.

