WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praises India’s Ayushman Bharat Programme. He made these remarks in his speech at the ongoing G20 health ministers meeting. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus thanked India for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership in hosting the G20 summit.
