What led to India-Canada diplomatic row?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
India Vs Canada Update: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reacted to India's action. The Indian government has taken a big decision to expel 6 Canadian diplomats, instructing them to leave India by the night of October 19, 2024. This step has been taken amid growing tensions between India and Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs has said in a statement that incidents of extremism and violence have increased under the Trudeau government of Canada... due to which the safety of these diplomats has come under threat.

