What's happening in Pakistan before SCO Summit 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Jaishankar in Pakistan: Today and tomorrow are testing days for the Pakistan government and its Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.. Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir's heart is also on edge... There is such a state of fear that Islamabad city has been turned into a cantonment... Imran Khan's challenge has taken the sleep of the Pakistan government... Why is there so much tension in the whole of Pakistan... Why is the poor Prime Minister of Pakistan afraid of international humiliation...