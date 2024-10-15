Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806965https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/whats-happening-in-pakistan-before-sco-summit-2024-2806965.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What's happening in Pakistan before SCO Summit 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Jaishankar in Pakistan: Today and tomorrow are testing days for the Pakistan government and its Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.. Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir's heart is also on edge... There is such a state of fear that Islamabad city has been turned into a cantonment... Imran Khan's challenge has taken the sleep of the Pakistan government... Why is there so much tension in the whole of Pakistan... Why is the poor Prime Minister of Pakistan afraid of international humiliation...

All Videos

EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan to attend SCO Summit 2024
Play Icon01:24
EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan to attend SCO Summit 2024
Shiv Sena's entry in Maharashtra Election Commission controversy!
Play Icon03:50
Shiv Sena's entry in Maharashtra Election Commission controversy!
After UP, now big preparations in Uttarakhand over Thook Jihad!
Play Icon02:52
After UP, now big preparations in Uttarakhand over Thook Jihad!
What led to India-Canada diplomatic row?
Play Icon01:19
What led to India-Canada diplomatic row?
Watch Aniruddhacharya EXCLUSIVE Interview
Play Icon13:43
Watch Aniruddhacharya EXCLUSIVE Interview

Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan to attend SCO Summit 2024
play icon1:24
EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan to attend SCO Summit 2024
Shiv Sena's entry in Maharashtra Election Commission controversy!
play icon3:50
Shiv Sena's entry in Maharashtra Election Commission controversy!
After UP, now big preparations in Uttarakhand over Thook Jihad!
play icon2:52
After UP, now big preparations in Uttarakhand over Thook Jihad!
What led to India-Canada diplomatic row?
play icon1:19
What led to India-Canada diplomatic row?
Watch Aniruddhacharya EXCLUSIVE Interview
play icon13:43
Watch Aniruddhacharya EXCLUSIVE Interview
NEWS ON ONE CLICK