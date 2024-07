videoDetails

Who is Adil Rahmani, the mastermind of terrorist attacks in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:50 AM IST

Terrorist attacks have increased in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one month, which has revealed a big thing. It is not just terrorists who are behind these attacks. But the Pakistani army is also behind them. Security agencies have received concrete information that the attacks are being carried out by the commandos of Pakistan's Special Service Group. Watch report.