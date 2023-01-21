NewsVideos
Who is Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India's Republic Day Chief Guest?

Jan 21, 2023
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is set to arrive in New Delhi as India’s Chief Guest for Republic Day. President al-Sisi will be India’s first Chief Guest from Egypt. al-Sisi, a former General and Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces, rose to power in the tumultuous years after the Arab Spring, a series of protests that swept the Middle-East. Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?

